Uzoezie, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

“It could not have been this good under the military no matter how benevolent, so I want to congratulate Nigerians for signing up for democracy and sustaining it for to 20 years uninterrupted,” he said.

He said that 20 years of democratic governance in Nigeria was a milestone in a country that had witnessed civil war, military interventions and sectoral violence.

The lawmaker said Nigeria had made a significant progress through democratic governance with greater involvement of the people, rule of law and human rights.

Uzoezie urged Nigerians to join hands to guard the system of government and work toward achieving greater democratic ideals in the country.

ALSO READ: President Buhari sworn in for 2nd term in Abuja

“Nigeria has come a long way under democracy in spite of the challenges in its development.

“I wish Nigerians many more years of democracy that will guarantee freedom for all, equity in distribution of scarce national resources, freedom and rule of law,” he said.

He expressed the confidence that the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari would bring better tidings for all Nigerians, while urging the masses to give the administration the support it needs to succeed.