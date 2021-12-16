RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta youths are making a difference in Nigeria's economy, says Gov Okowa

Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State says youths in the state are making a remarkable difference in the economic development of communities, state and country.

The governor made the remarks at the flag-off of the second cycle of Rural Youth Skill Acquisition (RYSA) programme which held at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa said that RYSA second cycle tagged “Making a Difference” was imperative as Delta youths were poised to change the narrative about the youths in the country, and particularly the state.

He said the selection of the 810 participants in the current cycle was predicated on the principle of geographical spread, with three youths emerging from each of the 270 electoral wards in the state.

"As you may be aware, RYSA is targeted specifically at young men and women in our rural communities with basic knowledge and skills in their preferred enterprises.

"Aside from the usual Starter Packs, what we do in RYSA is to improve their capacity to grow their businesses through a training regimen that equips them with life, social, and business management skills.

"Listening to the three beneficiaries of the programme who spoke to us here, there will be good times and bad times but with commitment and prayer, you will find yourself a success story if you remain committed to that focus of being a success story in that programme.

"My joy is that years to come I will meet some of you in different places to tell me that once upon a time you got support and advice from the government and you are now a success story and a household name in Delta and our nation Nigeria," he said.

He urged the participants to be punctual, maintain strict observance of rules and regulations both at the camp and at their internship placements and display a determination to excel, no matter the odds.

