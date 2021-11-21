RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta to host 2-day workshop on LPG

Jude Egbas

The objective of the workshop is to display the economic and sustainability plan for adopting LPG for domestic use.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
The Delta State Government in conjunction with Programme Management Office, National LPG Expansion Plan, Office of the Vice President, will host a two-day LPG Sensitisation and Awareness Campaign in the state.

The sensitisation and exhibition programme with the theme: "Stimulating Delta State Socio-economic Growth Through LPG Adoption and Expansion," is aimed at encouraging clean cooking in the country.

According to a statement by the Chief Host and Commissioner for Oil and Gas in Delta, Prince Emman Amgbaduba, in Asaba, Friday, the workshop would hold at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba on Monday and Tuesday.

Amgbaduba said that the two-day event was the first in the South-South and would be declared open by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and would have the Senior Special Assistant to the President on LPG and National Programme Manager, National LPG Expansion Plan, Mr Dayo Adeshina, in attendance.

"The objective of the workshop is to display the economic and sustainability plan for adopting LPG for domestic use, power generation, agriculture and transportation among others.

"The workshop would feature panel of discussants of experts in the oil and gas industry and an exhibition of modern cookstoves to reduce exposure to harmful smoke and improve on the health of the people.

"Oil and Gas companies are encouraged to diversify by transforming waste to wealth instead of flaring gas.

"When clean cooking is adopted by all, it will cut down deforestation, depletion of ozone layer will be reduced and it will boost revenue for our state," he said.

Commissioners, Heads of Government parastatals, local government council chairmen, traditional rulers from the three senatorial districts and captains of industry are expected at the two-day event, according to the statement.

