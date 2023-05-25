Delta threatens to shut schools associated with cultism

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, issued the threat while reacting to a trending video of a secondary school where students allegedly engaged in "Snake Bite" cult activities.

He told newsmen that the government had stepped up supervision of schools and any student found culpable would be punished accordingly.

Aniagwu said the government would also shut down any school where cult activities had been found and added that the Ministry of Education would increase its supervisory role to end the trend.

He blamed parents, teachers, religious leaders and sundry stakeholders for their negligence and abdication of duties and responsibilities toward their children and wards.

"Let nobody make any mistake to think that cultism is restricted to Delta.

"What we are suffering today flows from the failure of parents of yesterday, so parents of today must avoid such pitfalls.

"Beyond the fact that we have asked the supervisory ministry to increase supervision, the authority in any school where cultism is found will be called to answer," Aniagwu stressed.

On the recently-secured ₦‎71 billion supplementary budget by the outgoing government, the commissioner said it was aimed at meeting the government’s obligations within the ambit of the law.

He said Governor Okowa’s administration had pledged to work till May 28, the last day of its tenure.