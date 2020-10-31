The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Saturday said the curfew, which had run from 6 pm to 8 am will now be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. with effect from Saturday, October 31.

According to Aniagwu, the State Government expresses appreciation to Deltans for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in the state.

"As a government we are not unmindful of the stress our people are going through on account of the curfew, but it was inevitable in order to protect lives and property of Deltans.

"I must thank Deltans for protecting the interest of our common patrimony by ensuring that no further destruction of public buildings was recorded in the state.

"As part of our avowed commitment to build a stronger Delta with our youths, let me also express the determination of the State Government to give effect to the decisions reached at the recent Town Hall meetings with youths in the state," he said.

Aniagwu appealed to Deltans to comply with the curfew regulation to ensure that peace prevailed in the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had imposed a 48-hour curfew on the state on Oct. 22 following wanton destruction of public buildings in parts of the state during the #ENDSARS protests.

At the expiration of 48 hours, the governor extended it and adjusted to begin at 6 pm and end at 8 am daily.