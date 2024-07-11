ADVERTISEMENT
Delta Police restrict movement for Saturday's local government elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that those on special duties and students writing National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), are exempted from the restriction.

Police beef up security ahead of Delta council polls [Vanguard News]

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olufemi Abaniwonda stated this in a statement by the command spokesman, SP Bright Edafe on Thursday in Warri.

Abaniwonda said that there would be restrictions on vehicular movement between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm on Saturday. He said those on special duties and students writing the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), are exempted from the restriction.

Ahead of the upcoming local government elections slated for July 13, in Delta, the commissioner of police has ordered a massive deployment of personnel to ensure hitch-free elections.

“The command in synergy with other sister agencies has deployed massively to all polling units, RACs, collation centres and offices of the Delta Independent Electoral Commission to protect officials.

“The Marine Police have equally been deployed to the waterways to ensure the areas are peaceful during the election.

“Only officials on essential duties which included the accredited election monitors and observers and students writing the NABTEB will be allowed movement.

“The ban on VIP escorts during the election will also be enforced. They should not move with their security details on election day.

“Any officer found wanting will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly,” he said.

He advised vigilantes, anti-cult volunteers and hunters to steer clear of the polling units, saying that anyone caught meddling with the election processes would be decisively dealt with.

The commissioner urged residents to be law-abiding as the outcome of the election would to a larger extent depend on how the electorate conducts themselves. He assured that the command would not compromise on its primary responsibility of guaranteeing the protection of life and property before, during and after the elections.

