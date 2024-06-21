ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape

News Agency Of Nigeria

The team of police operatives deployed by the CP, intercepted and engaged the hoodlums resulting in the death of one of the gang members.

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape [Punch]
Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape [Punch]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe told newsmen on Friday in Warri that the other members of the gang escaped during the shootout. Edafe said that the incident occurred on Thursday near the Adjekota-Ogor communities of Ughelli North.

He said that the team of police operatives deployed by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Olufemi Abaniwonda, intercepted and engaged the hoodlums resulting in the death of one of the gang members.

Edafe said that the team led by ASP Julius Robinson, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a criminal hideout on the Ughelli/Patani Road by an abandoned filling station.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on the team, and the police responded.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the hoodlums sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Edafe said that two Beretta pistols and five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the gang members. The command’s spokesman said that a manhunt was already underway for the fleeing members of the gang.

Edafe also said that the police special team arrested four robbery/kidnap suspects in Sapele Town on Wednesday. He said that ASP Robinson led the police team to the suspect's hideout in Sapele and effected the arrest. According to him, one locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered from the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edafe said that preliminary investigation revealed that aside from the hoodlums’ involvement in cult-related activities, they were also suspected to be armed robbers. The police spokesman said that an investigation into the case was ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Nwifuru's wife launches free 3-month digital skills training for youths

Gov Nwifuru's wife launches free 3-month digital skills training for youths

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape

Delta police capture kidnapper after gun duel, suspect dies, others escape

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing