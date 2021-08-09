Delta Police arrest 2 female drug peddlers during raid on hideout

Bright said the suspects identified as Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh were arrested on Aug. 5, by a surveillance team attached to the Crack Squad, Asaba, at Ozoro community.

“On Aug. 5, 2021 at about 2030hrs, surveillance team attached to Crack Squad, Asaba, raided the hideout of suspected drug dealers in Ozoro community.

“Two suspects; one Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh, were arrested during the raid.

“Exhibits recovered from them include 700 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 29 wraps of Loud and one packet of Loud.

“Others are 33 ties of cocaine ice, six pieces of moly hard drugs, two sachets of tramadol, 13 capsules of Swinol and 14 packets of Rizlas,” he said.