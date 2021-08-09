RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta Police arrest 2 female drug peddlers during raid on hideout

The Police Command in Delta, says it has arrested two suspected female drug peddlers at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
The acting spokesman of the Command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Bright said the suspects identified as Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh were arrested on Aug. 5, by a surveillance team attached to the Crack Squad, Asaba, at Ozoro community.

“On Aug. 5, 2021 at about 2030hrs, surveillance team attached to Crack Squad, Asaba, raided the hideout of suspected drug dealers in Ozoro community.

“Two suspects; one Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh, were arrested during the raid.

“Exhibits recovered from them include 700 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 29 wraps of Loud and one packet of Loud.

“Others are 33 ties of cocaine ice, six pieces of moly hard drugs, two sachets of tramadol, 13 capsules of Swinol and 14 packets of Rizlas,” he said.

Bright said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

