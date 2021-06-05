Delta partners Lutheran Church on irregular migration, human trafficking

Okowa gave the pledge when he received the Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria and President of the Lutheran World Federation, Archbishop Musa Panti and his delegation at Government House, Asaba.

He said that the Church is a worthy partner in the fight against the scourge as it was in a position to preach the gospel and change the mindset of the young ones in the society.

He commended the Lutheran Church for its Symbols of Hope Project in Nigeria which had been dedicated to creating awareness against illegal migration and human trafficking in the country.

He said that the voice of the church is more likely to be better heard than the voice of the government in such issues, because the church has the capacity to be able to school the heart far better than the government will do.

According to him, the people are more likely going to trust the voice of the church even more than that of the government.

"We are in very troubled times in our nation and it requires the church to play its role of praying and ensuring that through our prayers and relationship with God to impact on our nation and I believe that it is the easiest route to achieving peace in this nation.

"The voices of our elders and leaders in the church has a lot to do in trying to calm nerves that have been challenged.

"It's very exciting for me because when the church goes beyond its natural role of preaching the gospel to begin to give hope to the people, it gives hope to humanity .

"Sometimes it is not just enough to preach the gospel but in impacting lives in several other ways will continue to attract people to the church of God.

"We are glad that you are giving hope to our young ones by your effort in addressing the scourge of illegal migration and human trafficking in this country. It's quite a major problem and Delta is fully involved in this fight.

"By coming down here to help encourage youths to stop and to help assist those who have returned back to our country from their sojourn elsewhere outside the country actually gives hope to us and we are glad about it.

"I am glad to learn that beyond the fact that you have talked to them to enable them know that there is hope in Christ, you are also impacting on them by training and empowering 20 of the returnees in this state.

"It gives us a lot of joy and and I truly thank you for this and I hope that this impact will encourage us in even government to do more in that direction," Okowa said.

On the state of the country, Okowa said there was a lot of bitterness, hate and anger in the land because there is hunger, unemployment, uncertainty and a lot of insecurity.

"I believe that the words you have spoken concerning those of us in governance is right, because we need to do more and ensure that we reach out more to our people, we need to ensure that we put processes in place that will continue to give hope to our people," the governor said.

Earlier, Archbishop Panti said the Lutheran Church was founded in 1913 and established Symbols of Hope Nigeria project to contribute towards addressing illegal migration and human trafficking in Nigeria.

He added that activities of the NGO include creating awareness and advocacy against irregular migration and human trafficking, providing psycho-social support to victims and provision of medical care for returned migrants with illness and infections.