ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta govt warns residents on flood-prone areas to relocate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government promised to support those displaced from their homes by the rising water level occasioned by the overflow of the River Benue and River Niger.

Delta govt warns residents on flood-prone areas to relocate. [sundiatapost]
Delta govt warns residents on flood-prone areas to relocate. [sundiatapost]

Recommended articles

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the warning had become necessary to enable the people relocate to safe areas following the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam into the Rivers Niger and Benue.

He said that the state government was concerned about the lives and property of citizens living in flood-prone areas in the face of earlier warnings from the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ahon, Gov Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the creation of a 14-man Flood Disaster Management Committee to mitigate the challenges expected by the impending flood.

“The committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, has been saddled with the responsibility of carrying out aggressive sensitisation of citizens on the impending flood.

“The committee will also propose appropriate measures for the prevention and management of flooding, address the displacement of people and suggest ways for the provision of relief materials to victims,” he said.

Ahon said that the state government had been informed that the authorities of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon would be releasing modulated amounts of water into the River Benue and River Niger due to flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

He said that the state government would provide support to those displaced from their homes by the rising water level occasioned by the overflow of the River Benue and River Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Already His Excellency, Gov. Oborevwori has approved the setting up of a Flood Disaster Management Committee to ensure that persons displaced from their homes as a result of the impending flood are adequately catered for.

“They will be accommodated at various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps nearest to them.

“We are therefore calling on affected citizens to call the following numbers – 08064137841 and 08037200696 – for government intervention in the case of flooding,” the governor’s spokesman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagdo dam and challenge of flood risk management in Nigeria

Lagdo dam and challenge of flood risk management in Nigeria

Jigawa govt approves ₦3.8bn to procure grain for the poor

Jigawa govt approves ₦3.8bn to procure grain for the poor

Nigeria, UN strengthen collaboration on counter terrorism

Nigeria, UN strengthen collaboration on counter terrorism

Tribunal upholds election of ex-Niger governor

Tribunal upholds election of ex-Niger governor

Delta govt warns residents on flood-prone areas to relocate

Delta govt warns residents on flood-prone areas to relocate

NNPP denies purported suspension of Kwankwaso

NNPP denies purported suspension of Kwankwaso

Yobe govt distributes food palliatives to 6,800 vulnerable persons

Yobe govt distributes food palliatives to 6,800 vulnerable persons

Police criminalise use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass in Cross River

Police criminalise use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass in Cross River

Lagos govt to partner NIM on human capital development — Hamzat

Lagos govt to partner NIM on human capital development — Hamzat

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency