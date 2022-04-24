Delta Govt to terminate Mosogar electricity contract over non-performance

Okowa gave the hint on Friday, at the final passage rites of the Ovie of Mosogar, Samson Okirhiobo Imoyin-Omene, Udurhie I, at the Palace Ground in Mosogar.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the contract, saying that he was disturbed to hear that the project had continued to suffer unnecessary delays on account of the ineptitude of the contractor.

He said that the state government would take steps to terminate and re-award the electricity project to a more competent contractor.

The governor assured the community people of government’s support towards rehabilitation of its internal roads.

“Let me say that I am dissapointed to hear that the project has continued to suffer delay after my approval.

“If after one year plus and the project is still not delivered then it truly deserves to be terminated.

“Let me assure you that we will deal with the issue,” he said.

Okowa paid glowing tribute to the late monarch, describing him as humble leader who cared for the growth and development of his Kingdom.

‘The late Udurhie was truly a very humble man who was so much concerned about the development of his kingdom.

“Truly, his humility was such that attracted everyone who came close to him and that’s what is expected of us, especially when we find ourselves in positions of power.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, we condole with the family and the entire kingdom on the passing of their beloved father and king.

“From what I have seen here today, the people of Mosogar truly loved their king and it is our prayer that his soul will continue to rest in peace,” Okowa stated.

In his welcome address, the traditional prime minister and Otota of Mosogar Kingdom, Chief Ighoyota Amori said the funeral symbolises the end and beginning of a new era in the kingdom as preparation into the future for the enthronement of a new king.

He said the kingdom was founded in 2006 with Udurhie I, the first ever king presented with staff of office in 2007.

He urged the state government to terminate and re-award the contract for the 2.5MVA Transformer to energize the Mosogar electricity network.