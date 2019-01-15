As part of measures to ensure quality healthcare delivery through the contributory health insurance scheme, the Delta State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Renovate, Operate and Transfer (ROT) agreement with a consortium of medical service providers under the aegis of Pharmaccess.

Speaking at the MoU signing event in Asaba on Monday, January 14, 2019, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed that the agreements will check the movement of people from rural to urban areas in search of medical care.

Represented by the chairman, Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, he noted that with the agreements, medical facilities of international standards would be available at different rural localities of the state.

"There are several health centres in different communities that have not been put to use. With this agreements, the private sector will take over the running of the centres, equip them to standards and ensure that they are operational 24 hours for our people who have enrolled in the contributory health insurance scheme," he said.

The Director-General of the DSCHC, Dr Ben Nkechika, stated that the MoU was important to achieve the desired milestone in healthcare delivery.

He noted that, with the agreements, the private sector would have access to funds at a single digit interest loan from the Bank of Industry to fix and run the abandoned health centres.

Dr Olamide Okulaja of Pharmaccess reiterated the commitment of the consortium towards ensuring quality and affordable healthcare delivery in the state.