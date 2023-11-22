ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner also assured contractors that the ministry would not hesitate to speed up the process and would fast-track the payment of interim certificates.

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]
Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after inspecting ongoing projects at Emevor and Evwreni in Isoko North and Ughelli North Local Government Areas.

Aniagwu commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for approving the release of the fund.

According to him, this will encourage contractors to put in their best to deliver their projects as and when due.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Not too long ago, the governor approved the payment of contractors to the tune of almost N30 billion.

“That is why you are seeing that a lot of our contractors have moved back to the site.

“We are already making plans for continuous payment of contractors.

”This will encourage contractors to work so that our people will continue to get value for the jobs we have awarded for the ease of movements across the 25 LGAs of the state,” he said.

The commissioner also assured contractors that the ministry would not hesitate to speed up the process and would fast-track the payment of interim certificates anytime the need arose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aniagwu thanked the youths of the Emevor community for cooperating with the contractor.

He said that the government would continue to sensitise the people to take ownership of projects executed in their areas.

“It behoves communities to continue to cooperate with government and contractors that have been engaged to carry out projects in their communities.

“It is important that they own and take care of the projects.

“You will recall that the last time I embarked on inspection, I did say that we were going to set up a call centre, where the citizens would have the opportunity to interface with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy to announce that they are already interfacing with us and if a contractor is not doing the right thing they can talk to us.

”And if anybody is doing anything that will undermine the project in their communities they can also talk to us,” he said.

Aniagwu, however, warned that the burning of tyres on roads was prohibited in the state and urged community leaders to continue to sensitise the people to forestall further damage to the roads.

“The interface with communities will continue and we will continue to sensitise President Generals of community associations, the youth leaders and all such enlightened persons in these communities.

“They should impress it on their people to continue to exhibit the right attitude not only with respect to government properties but even private properties that are in their domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By doing so, they will have much longer time to enjoy such facilities, and we will be glad if this road stands the test of time until the next 30 years.

“Burning of tyres on tarred roads is strictly prohibited because once you do that, either in the name of protest, you would have ended up melting the asphalt in that place, and once that happens you begin to have potholes on the road."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

Kano erupts in protests over sacking of Gov Yusuf by Appeal Court

EFCC arraigns businessman, coy for alleged ₦822.4m fraud

EFCC arraigns businessman, coy for alleged ₦822.4m fraud

Trending CTC reports affirming Yusuf as Kano Governor an error - APC

Trending CTC reports affirming Yusuf as Kano Governor an error - APC

Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

South East calls for criminal justice reform in Nigeria

South East calls for criminal justice reform in Nigeria

Lagos govt graduates 4,952 students from skill acquisition centres

Lagos govt graduates 4,952 students from skill acquisition centres

FG inaugurates policy documents to reduce suicide, mental health prevalence

FG inaugurates policy documents to reduce suicide, mental health prevalence

Crisis rocks Oyo teachers' union over extension of chairman’s service years

Crisis rocks Oyo teachers' union over extension of chairman’s service years

LUTH set to graduate 343 students

LUTH set to graduate 343 students

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics