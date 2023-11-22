Delta govt releases ₦30bn to contractors as debt repayment

The Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after inspecting ongoing projects at Emevor and Evwreni in Isoko North and Ughelli North Local Government Areas.

Aniagwu commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for approving the release of the fund.

According to him, this will encourage contractors to put in their best to deliver their projects as and when due.

”Not too long ago, the governor approved the payment of contractors to the tune of almost N30 billion.

“That is why you are seeing that a lot of our contractors have moved back to the site.

“We are already making plans for continuous payment of contractors.

”This will encourage contractors to work so that our people will continue to get value for the jobs we have awarded for the ease of movements across the 25 LGAs of the state,” he said.

The commissioner also assured contractors that the ministry would not hesitate to speed up the process and would fast-track the payment of interim certificates anytime the need arose.

Aniagwu thanked the youths of the Emevor community for cooperating with the contractor.

He said that the government would continue to sensitise the people to take ownership of projects executed in their areas.

“It behoves communities to continue to cooperate with government and contractors that have been engaged to carry out projects in their communities.

“It is important that they own and take care of the projects.

“You will recall that the last time I embarked on inspection, I did say that we were going to set up a call centre, where the citizens would have the opportunity to interface with us.

“I am happy to announce that they are already interfacing with us and if a contractor is not doing the right thing they can talk to us.

”And if anybody is doing anything that will undermine the project in their communities they can also talk to us,” he said.

Aniagwu, however, warned that the burning of tyres on roads was prohibited in the state and urged community leaders to continue to sensitise the people to forestall further damage to the roads.

“The interface with communities will continue and we will continue to sensitise President Generals of community associations, the youth leaders and all such enlightened persons in these communities.

“They should impress it on their people to continue to exhibit the right attitude not only with respect to government properties but even private properties that are in their domain.

“By doing so, they will have much longer time to enjoy such facilities, and we will be glad if this road stands the test of time until the next 30 years.