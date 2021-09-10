RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta Govt clarifies position on open grazing ban

Authors:

bayo wahab

Deltans are urged to disregard the earlier information that government was providing land for herdsmen as alternative to ban on open grazing.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta State Government on Friday explained that it was not acquiring lands for herdsmen as wrongly reported in some quarters.

Recommended articles

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said in a statement in Asaba, that the bill before the State Assembly was for the regulation of livestock breeding, raring and marketing in the state.

He said contrary to the misinformation in the public, the state was not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.

He stated that ranching like any other business was a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state was free to acquire land for the said purpose in accordance with relevant laws that regulates private ownership of any legitimate business.

He urged Deltans and the general public to disregard the earlier information that government was providing land for herdsmen as alternative to ban on open grazing.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta Govt clarifies position on open grazing ban

Buhari appeals to doctors to suspend strike, says Nigerians need them

Governor Sanwo-Olu signs VAT bill into law

Gumi calls Buhari's aide 'bootlicker' for calling him 'bandit lover'

Osinbajo tells Nigeria's political elite to make sacrifices for the people

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Amotekun rescues 9 kidnaped Lagos-bound passengers from gunmen in Ondo

FG will not allow any group to impede smooth conduct of elections in Nigeria -NSA

Anambra election: YPP tackles INEC over decision to store election materials in Imo

Trending

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court.

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]