Delta Govt clarifies position on open grazing ban

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said in a statement in Asaba, that the bill before the State Assembly was for the regulation of livestock breeding, raring and marketing in the state.

He said contrary to the misinformation in the public, the state was not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.

He stated that ranching like any other business was a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state was free to acquire land for the said purpose in accordance with relevant laws that regulates private ownership of any legitimate business.