The state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, and his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting held in Asaba on Tuesday.

Augoye said the projects would be completed in 2021 in line with the state government’s agenda of ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra.

He said the road projects included the construction of the 11.8km Stadium Road, Ugborodo in Warri South West Local Government at a cost of N2.1 billion.

The commissioner said that the construction of 6.7 km Otefe Oghara Road at a cost of N1.1 billion was also approved.

Other road projects approved, Augoye said, included the 10km Bojiboji-Owa-Otolokpo Road at N3.1 billion; rehabilitation of 41.2km Phase I of the Eku-Agbor Road at N400 million and 35.2 km Phase II of the road at N282.8 million.

Meanwhile, Aniagwu said government also approved the sum of N1.79 billion for the 2020/2021 session jobs creation cycle.

According to him, the fund will cover recruitment, training and procurement of starter packs for beneficiaries as part of government’s efforts in scaling down unemployment in the state.

“The jobs creation is an inter-ministerial and agencies approach, aside the direct indirect jobs being created by government.

“Also, the council approved the sum of N2.3 billion for the upgrade of the clinical building at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara,” he said.