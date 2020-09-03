The Delta State Executive Council (Exco) has approved the sum of N4 billion for the construction of Ogheye Ultra Modern Concrete Floating Market project.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, made the disclosure in a post-Exco press briefing in Asaba on Wednesday.

According to him, the market is huge and will require more than N4 billion to complete, given its peculiar nature.

At the briefing, Aniagwu also said Exco approved the sum of N600 million as counterpart fund for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stating that the approval is in line with the commitment of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration to meet the set goals.

Delta State Economic Council (Delta State press corps)

He said that payment of counterpart funds would enable the state to access more funds, adding that at the Exco meeting, other counterpart funds were also approved for European Union and other agencies' sponsored projects in the state.

The information commissioner also said that at the Exco meeting, a consultant was approved for the issuance of licence to boat operators on Delta waterways, expressing confidence that this will boost sanity in water transportation in the state.

Also, Exco approved programmes initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology to equip the youths with requisite skills in Information Communication Technology (ICT), and approved the amendments to Ellu Ruling House in Isoko North Local Government Area.

He disclosed that based on the request from the community, Exco approved four ruling houses for Ellu adding that ,"It was what the people desired and Exco approved the ruling houses.

A river in Delta State

"Exco also approved the appointment of consultants to look at what the state is getting as 13 percent derivation.

"Two consultants were engaged to ascertain if the state is receiving what it deserves as 13 percent derivation," he said.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, was at the press briefing as well.