The Delta State Government has expressed dismay with the decision of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) to centralise COVID-19 tests for intending pilgrims in the state.
Delta State criticizes NCPC over centralised COVID-19 tests
The commissioner says it is disappointing, seeing as the state has accredited centres to carry out COVID-19 tests.
The State's Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu says the centralised COVID-19 test ordered by the NCPC has caused untold hardship to intending pilgrims in the state.
Aniagwu says it is disappointing for the intending pilgrims; especially as the state has accredited centres to carry out COVID-19 tests.
He apologises to the affected pilgrims for the inconveniences suffered as a result of the cancelled arrangement, assuring that efforts are underway to remedy the situation.
A total of 315 Deltans were due to have been airlifted to Jordan from the Port Harcourt International Airport.
223 eventually made the trip, with 15 reportedly testing positive for the virus.
77 could not travel due to the late release of their test results.
