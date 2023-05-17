Delta Assembly passes Okowa's N71bn supplementary budget

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure is made up of N5.6 billion for the Recurrent Expenditure and N65.5 billion for the Capital Expenditure.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa forwarded the budget through a letter read during the plenary session on Tuesday by the Deputy Speaker, Christopher Ochor.

Okowa stated that there was projected increase in some fiscal receipts.

He also explained that the supplementary budget became necessary for appropriation to pay for some critical projects and government activities as well as fund ongoing projects across the state.

Leading the debate, the Majority Leader, Chief Ferguson Onwo, commended the governor for the initiative.

Onwo said that the budget was targeted at the completion of ongoing development projects in the state.

He therefore urged his colleagues to ensure the speedy passage of the budget.

Anthony Elekeokwuri (Ika North East), who also commended the initiative, said the budget aimed at improving the well-being of the citizenry.

Other lawmakers in support of the budget were Solomon Ighrakpata, (Uvwie), Reuben Izeze, (Ughelli South) and Emeka Nwaobi, (Aniocha North).

Consequently, the majority leader moved a motion to suspend relevant sections of the House Rules to enable it to take the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the house, was seconded by Ighrakpata.

It was passed following a voice vote in its favour by the members.

The deputy speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill.

He said that it was incumbent on the house to expeditiously pass the bill in order to achieve its objective.

”I, therefore, thank you for recognising the importance of this bill and its successful passage.