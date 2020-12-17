The Delta State Government has approved the release of funds for the payment of the 2019/2020 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary.

The approval is for indigent students of Delta studying in tertiary institutions across the country.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the payment will commence before the end of the week.

He said the continuous payment of the bursary to Delta State students despite the economic hardship in the country, is a further demonstration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to human capital development of the state.

Aniagwu further urged Delta students to take advantage of the bursary payment to improve on their studies and to continue to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they are studying.