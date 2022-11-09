Delta 2022: Matawalle receives festival torch of unity in Gusau

The National Sports Festival is to begin on Nov. 28 and close on Dec. 10, in Delta.

Matawalle who received the unity torch participated in the march from Fidelity Bank along Government House road in the city.

The Northwest Zonal sports Coordinator of Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Malam Muhammad Kabir, presented the torch to Matawalle before embarking on the symbol March.

Matawalle commended the effort of the Sports Ministry and the various committees for their commitment towards ensuring the successful festival in Delta.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of sports in Zamfara.

Matawalle noted the importance of sports adding that sports remained a unifying platform for Nigerians.

The governor assured Zamfara Athletes of government’s support for them to be participate at the Festival in Delta State.

He said state was proud of the emergence of its illustrious son, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He assured that the state would support the new NFF president bring in new innovations into football for the benefit of the youth.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports Development, Alhaji Habibu Yuguda Gusau described the festival as an avenue where Athletes for talent display for both national and international competition and career building.

The Adviser said that the ministry had selected the best and brightest Athletes to represent the state in all the competitions in the 21st edition of the National Sports festival.

He assured the Governor that the athletes would win medals for the state at the event.

The special Adviser received the Torch of Unity from the representative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and handed it over to the Governor.

Meanwhile the Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Muhammad Kabir told the Governor that the Torch of Unity movement signified the participation of the State at the Festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Delta was declared winner of NSF in Edo 2020.

NAN reports that team Delta emerged as the champions of the 20th NSF at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo.

Team Delta topped the medals table after winning 158 gold, 116 silver, and 110 bronze, while Team Edo, the host, came second with 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze. Team Bayelsa finished a distant third with 56 gold, 55 silver, and 58 bronze.