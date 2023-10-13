Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu’s certificate saga

Momodu’s principal, Atiku is challenging Tinubu’s election with the claim that the President forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the February 25 election.

Tinubu and Atiku have been at loggerheads over the matter as Atiku dragged the President to a district court in the United States to authenticate his allegation against his political rival.

Speaking on the issue in a video, the publisher of Ovation magazine said Fani-Kayode has not spoken in support of Tinubu on the certificate saga because it is difficult to defend forgery.

“Nobody can justify forgery, nobody! Lawyers know that anyway so I’m sure that people like Fani-Kayode, know. They can’t justify it, that’s why they are all keeping quiet now,” he said.

Momodu also asked Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians, saying he would defend him if he had the courage to apologise.

“Why can’t you just apologise and move on? Like I said, it doesn’t mean people will accept that apology. At least start from somewhere, you are insulting us.

“And you are allowing these boys who are just coming to collect peanuts to insult everybody on social media? I will defend a man who has the courage to apologise,” he added.