ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu made me Minister of Solid Minerals to shock Nigerians  —  Dele Alake

Bayo Wahab

Alake says the President knows he has a “demonstrable sense of responsibility and courage to drive the agenda."

Dele Alake assured that as soon as President Tinubu finalises his ministerial appointments, the information will be promptly shared with the public [Headlines]
Dele Alake assured that as soon as President Tinubu finalises his ministerial appointments, the information will be promptly shared with the public [Headlines]

Recommended articles

Alake said his expertise, track records and sense of responsibility propelled President Bola Tinubu to assign the ministry of solid minerals to him.

Before the President assigned portfolios to his appointees, many Nigerians had thought that Alake would become Nigeria’s next Minister of Information given his professional background.

But following his swearing in on Monday, August 21, 2023, Alake said the President decided to shock Nigerians by not assigning him to the Ministry of Information.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “My portfolio has been the upset of the entire cabinet because given my antecedents, exposure, and experience in the area of perception, information management, and the likes so most people have pigeon whole me for Information and so we decided to shock everybody.

“Now if you all can sit down to analyse the global trend of economic development, you would note that the hydrocarbon that is the oil is fading out and the world is moving towards alternatives like gas, electric cars, and the rest. So what is the next economic growth factor? It is solid mineral.”

The minister further explained that it was proper for the President to send home to the solid minerals ministry given the nature of the sector to Nigeria’s economy.

He added that the President knows he has a “demonstrable sense of responsibility and courage to drive the agenda.”

Alake maintained that the assignment before him was not about the ministry that he was assigned to but the results his performance would yield for Nigerians.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo will distribute rice to 300,000 Anambra households before 2024

Soludo will distribute rice to 300,000 Anambra households before 2024

New Minister of Justice Fagbemi pledges to follow the rules

New Minister of Justice Fagbemi pledges to follow the rules

Unilorin's new students to resume in October

Unilorin's new students to resume in October

'I'm not an office person, I'm a field person,' new Minister of Works Umahi

'I'm not an office person, I'm a field person,' new Minister of Works Umahi

Humanitarian Minister Edu vows to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty

Humanitarian Minister Edu vows to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty

Army rescues Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram with terrorist 'husband'

Army rescues Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram with terrorist 'husband'

New Minister of Health Pate wants to do something about medical tourism

New Minister of Health Pate wants to do something about medical tourism

Governor slashes tuition fees in Kaduna schools after public outcry

Governor slashes tuition fees in Kaduna schools after public outcry

New Minister of Communications wants to connect Nigerians to opportunities

New Minister of Communications wants to connect Nigerians to opportunities

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries