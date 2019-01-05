The Minister made the call in an interview with newsmen during his one-day working visit to review the activities of “Operation Sharan Daji” in Gusau on Thursday.

Dan Ali said community support was very necessary to enable the security personnel understand the nature of the terrain.

He said intelligence information from communities was very critical to guiding the military operation in identifying the location and how to get at criminals.

He commended the effort of Zamfara State Government over the establishment of Civilian Joint Task Force to complement conventional security personnel.

According to him, since soldiers were trained to defend the nation, it was therefore important for communities to give them all the necessary support.

Expressing satisfaction with the conduct of military operation in the state, the defence minister urged them to keep up the good work.