Defence Minister in Turkey to speed up delivery of attack helicopters to NAF

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated also that Badaru and Abubakar visited selected Turkish companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, MKE, Aselsan and Roketsan in the quest for collaboration.

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and Chief of the Air Staff , Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, in Turkey to facilitate delivery of T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired for the Nigerian Air Force [NAN]
The Federal Government procured six units of T-129 ATAK helicopters from the Turkish Aerospace Industry, out of which two are to be delivered to NAF in the coming weeks.

The remaining four helicopters are expected to be delivered before the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Director, Public Relations and Information at NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made these known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated that the minister earlier held talks with his Turkish counterpart, retired Lt.-Gen Yasar Guler, on critical bilateral and defence cooperation issues as part of programmes lined up for the visit.

Gabkwet added that retired Gen. Guler had promised Nigeria every support required from the Turkish military and defence companies to strengthen and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and other criminal challenges.

“These companies are among the highly-rated global defence companies renowned for the production of quality defence and military equipment.

“While at these companies, the minister of defence called for improved synergy between the companies and Nigeria through the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria,’’ Gabwat stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
