Defence Minister advises trouble makers to flee Nigeria or...

He gave the warning on Friday in Port Harcourt, at the flag-off ceremony of this year’s Chief of Naval Staff Annual Sea Inspection Exercise.

“I want to warn groups or individuals promoting violence by propagating fake news or hate propaganda, to desist from such.

“The Federal Government will not accept any action or behaviour that could cause a threat to peaceful co-existence among law-abiding citizens,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, who was responding to the high rate of fake news, hate speech and rumour-mongering aimed at causing disaffection, directed security chiefs to be on alert and deal with anyone caught.

“The nation is in a democracy. Any act capable of truncating it will not be condoned,” he declared.

He directed security agencies to ensure total compliance with the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria at all times.

“The current administration means well for Nigerians; it is putting in every effort to make the country better for all of us and should be supported by all.

“The President should be respected by the citizens; that will give his government the courage to do what it takes to make this country great.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The defence ministry will not condone any act capable of disrupting the peace and tranquillity of the country,” he warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the minister had earlier been welcomed by the Chief of Naval Staff and other top Naval officers to the venue of this year’s exercise tagged: “Nchewa Oshimiri 2023”.

The exercise is an annual event that ushers in a new year of prosperity, hope, resilience, courage, perseverance, ability and competence.

It is expected to build, amongst officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, the courage to provide effective and efficient services in protecting the nation’s territorial waters.

The officers are also expected to guide against piracy, incursion and other criminal activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matawalle, while reviewing the exercise, said that it was part of the efforts by the Nigerian Navy, along with the Ministry of Defence, to provide adequate security to the nation’s territorial integrity.