Defence Minister advises trouble makers to flee Nigeria or...

News Agency Of Nigeria

He directed security agencies to ensure total compliance with the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria at all times.

Mohammed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence. [Daily Trust]
He gave the warning on Friday in Port Harcourt, at the flag-off ceremony of this year’s Chief of Naval Staff Annual Sea Inspection Exercise.

“I want to warn groups or individuals promoting violence by propagating fake news or hate propaganda, to desist from such.

“The Federal Government will not accept any action or behaviour that could cause a threat to peaceful co-existence among law-abiding citizens,” he said.

The minister, who was responding to the high rate of fake news, hate speech and rumour-mongering aimed at causing disaffection, directed security chiefs to be on alert and deal with anyone caught.

“The nation is in a democracy. Any act capable of truncating it will not be condoned,” he declared.

“The current administration means well for Nigerians; it is putting in every effort to make the country better for all of us and should be supported by all.

“The President should be respected by the citizens; that will give his government the courage to do what it takes to make this country great.

“The defence ministry will not condone any act capable of disrupting the peace and tranquillity of the country,” he warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the minister had earlier been welcomed by the Chief of Naval Staff and other top Naval officers to the venue of this year’s exercise tagged: “Nchewa Oshimiri 2023”.

The exercise is an annual event that ushers in a new year of prosperity, hope, resilience, courage, perseverance, ability and competence.

It is expected to build, amongst officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, the courage to provide effective and efficient services in protecting the nation’s territorial waters.

The officers are also expected to guide against piracy, incursion and other criminal activities.

Matawalle, while reviewing the exercise, said that it was part of the efforts by the Nigerian Navy, along with the Ministry of Defence, to provide adequate security to the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The quest is to protect all national assets, especially around the Nigerian economy, so as to enhance prosperity as encapsulated in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” he said.

Kano govt exposes how Ganduje recruited JSS students into civil service

Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi

Sister gets 6 months imprisonment for smuggling phones to jailed brother

Igbinedion University to manufacture lightweight electric vehicles

Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Kebbi Governor floors PDP candidate at Appeal Court to retain victory

300-level student emerges Godfrey Okoye varsity 1-day VC for scoring 5.0 CGPA

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

From L-R: Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju and Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, during a visit at the minister’s office in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association (Premium Times)

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

