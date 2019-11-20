The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, on Wednesday, decorated five newly promoted brigadier generals, two Navy commodores and one commander serving in Defence Headquarters.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated officers are parts of the recently promoted officers by the various services of the armed forces of Nigeria.

Among the decorated generals is the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

Others are Brig.-Gen. Yakubu Sakaba, Audi Mbofung, Ochoge Attah and Magaji Inuwa as well as Commodore Innocent Ngatuwa, Chukwuma Anakwe and Navy Commander Bolanle Sunday.

Acting Director Defence Information Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu decorated with new rank. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]

While congratulating the newly decorated officers, Olonisakin, represented by the Chief Defence Administration, Rear Adm. Apochi Suleiman, urged the new generals to justify their promotion by deploying their expertise.

He said that the current security challenges in the country required strategic thinking, urging them to undertake their new assignments with vigour.

Olonisakin challenged the newly promoted officers to bring to the table new ideas towards addressing the nation’s security challenges.

Newly promoted Generals at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]

According to him, it is expected that with this new rank, you are going to add more vigour to the operational activities currently going on around the country.

“We expect that your thinking, your approaches will change from what it used to be to that of strategic thinking. Any of you in the generals’ rank today can command the armed forces of Nigeria,” he said.