Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

This is contained in Musa’s Christmas message issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Sunday in Abuja.

Musa also expressed gratitude to the armed forces and Nigerians for their unwavering commitment, adding that the sacrifices of all uniformed heroes defending the nation should be acknowledged.

“Let us face challenges with unity and courage.

“Your bravery will not go unnoticed, and we commit to continuous support.

“May the festive spirit bind us as one, and the warmth of shared destiny resonate beyond this season.

“My fervent prayer is that, as we revel, we align with Christ’s teachings of peace, love, and harmony.

“Seizing this moment, I call on all Nigerians to unite against common enemies and support our motivated armed forces’ steadfastness in defending our nation’s integrity.

“As we bid farewell to the year, look to the New Year with renewed hope and stay vigilant and resolute in protecting our nation.

“With the commitment of all Nigerians, we will secure our dear nation.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, in a video message to troops on Sunday, wished those on the frontline a wonderful Christmas celebration.

According to Abubakar, through your selfless hearts of courage and bravery as well as unwavering dedication and service to our nation, our citizens have been afforded the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy this festive moment.

He said the entire nation was indeed proud of the gallant efforts and devotion of the troops to duty, which he said, had remained a beacon of hope for all Nigerians.

“Rest assured that the Nigerian Air Force stands beside you, intertwined in your efforts and we remain committed to redoubling our endeavours to fulfilling your everyday operational and welfare needs.

“In reviewing our security situation, especially in the last six months, I must say we have every reason to be proud of our achievements, and I am optimistic that the New Year holds even better promises for the security of our dear nation and the wellbeing of our citizenry.