Defence chief Irabor wants media to stop hyping insecurity

The service chief during an address at the Financing Safe Schools event which held in Abuja on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 said the reportage on insecurity stokes fear among Nigerians.

"The narratives that you find within the media space is misleading. I will rather that the media begin to tone down the hype that they give to issues that have to do with insecurity," he said.

Irabor reminded the media that a failed nation is actually not good for business, and that they have a stake in a peaceful nation.

"We desire to live in an environment where peace and security prevails," he said.

Many parts of Nigeria have suffered from high levels of insecurity over the past few years, especially with Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast, and bandits in many parts of the northern region.