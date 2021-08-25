Defence Chief Irabor describes terrorist invasion of NDA as madness

Reports say the gunmen disguised in military fatigues, and rode through the gate of the Kaduna facility as the officers manning the entrance snored in deep sleep.

“The incident in Kaduna has been undertaken by bandits, but it’s more of an armed robber coming to your house.

"The infiltration didn’t come by virtue of the normal banditry action. But these are things we’re already looking at, and in due course, you’ll get the details," Irabor told newsmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

“Suffice to say, any form of insecurity is a cause of worry for anyone. That’s why for us, we’re more determined that this madness must be brought to an end very swiftly," he added.

The invasion of Nigeria's foremost military institution by terrorists has sparked outrage and widespread concern.

Nigerians have described the breach as a failure of national security.

In May, the Nigerian presidency admitted that the seat of government and presidential terrace, Aso Rock, suffered a breach after robbers tried to break into the residences of Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari and Admin Officer Maikano Abdullahi.