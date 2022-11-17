RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DECO2022: Gov Udom commended as Uyo entrepreneur wins N2m startup prize

Bayo Wahab

A Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel says the governor once again raised the bar through DECO 2022.

Presentation of the 2 million naira cheque to the winner of the DECO 2022 start-up prize, Ms Josephine Akpan.
Akpan, who emerged top ahead of three other finalists, is an agropreneur who majors in the production and distribution of powdered onions.

The winner was announced on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at a final pitch and prize presentation ceremony held at the Ibom YIELD incubation hub, 65 Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

Speaking at the event, the Special Guest at the occasion and Chairman of Board, Ibom Air, Pastor Imoabasi Jacob lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel’s investment in human capacity development, describing it as unprecedented.

The Ibom Air board chair said the DECO 2022 had been largely successful, and he tasked beneficiaries of the outreach to make the most of the types of equipment support they have received.

In his own remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Emmanuel Uwah said that Governor Udom Emmanuel had once again raised the bar through DECO 2022.

He said the Governor’s records in human capacity development were unparalleled and unmatched by any other government across the country. The Governor’s aide urged entrepreneurs who are not already in the Ibom YIELD entrepreneurship ecosystem to take advantage of the forthcoming 7th batch of the MEGP and apply, so as to receive some business training and mentoring, and also become a part of the ecosystem.

Earlier in her remarks, Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs Meflyn Anwana said the past two weeks of the Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach has been revealing and impactful.

Anwana disclosed that over a hundred business equivalents, CAC Business Name registration documents, and other project-based assistance have been given out to deserving entrepreneurs in the outreach.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the 2 million naira cheque to the winner of the DECO 2022 start up prize, Ms Josephine Akpan. In her remarks after receiving the prize, Ms Akpan thanked the state governor for the gesture, describing it as unbelievable, and promising to give a good account of herself and her Business.

The event also featured the presentation of business equipment to some beneficiaries in the scheme.

Also present at the brief ceremony were Group Head, Marketing and corporate communications, Ibom Air, Mrs Annie Essienette, Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Media, Akparawa Michael Bush, representative of the MD, Ibom Fadama microfinance bank, Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Projects Monitoring, Mrs Josephine Bassey, SA on media, Mr Aniefiok Macaulay, members of staff of the Ibom YIELD incubation hub, as well as a cross-section of beneficiaries.

How Atiku wants to end Biafra/Yoruba Nation agitation

PDP holds ‘Umbrella Day’ in Lagos for Atiku, Okowa

2023 governorship poll: Court affirms Kantigi as Niger PDP candidate

Buhari urges ASUU, other trade unions to shun strike and embrace negotiations

Soludo: Your people will envy you, Wike takes Peter Obi's side

DECO2022: Gov Udom commended as Uyo entrepreneur wins N2m startup prize

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

