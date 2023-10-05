ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Declare state of emergency on environmental degradation in Edo - Reps tell FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House urged the REA to replace the damaged electric poles, wires, and other components; and reconnect the affected communities to the national grid.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Anamero Dekeri (PDP-Edo) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Dekeri said that the increasing rate of environmental degradation in the Etsako Federal Constituency was alarming.

He said that the degradation caused by rainstorms and gully erosion had destroyed lives and property including farmlands as well as rendering some areas inaccessible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker said that the bridge connecting Iddo-Okugbe with the Awuyemi community had been washed away after a rainstorm in Okpella.

“Electric poles and communication routes connecting parts of the state to the other parts of the country are not left out,” he said.

Dekeri said that there were many cases of gully erosion in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state posing significant danger to lives and property.

He also said that erosion had also cut off the Auchi- Agenebode Federal Highway.

“This is rendering vehicular movement from the Northern to Southern parts of the country through the route impassable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a need to stem this ugly trend of environmental degradation in Etsako Federal Constituency, Edo,” he said.

The House urged the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to replace the damaged electric poles, wires, and other components; and reconnect the affected communities to the national grid.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to intervene and reconstruct the affected bridge to allow immediate access by vehicles and commuters to other parts of the country.

They also urged the Ministry of Works to compel the contractor handling the road project to resume work without delay.

The House further urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu mandated the House Committees on Ecological Fund, FERMA, NEMA, and REA, to ensure compliance and to report back within four weeks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My quest for Tinubu’s academic records not for personal gain – Atiku

My quest for Tinubu’s academic records not for personal gain – Atiku

Declare state of emergency on environmental degradation in Edo - Reps tell FG

Declare state of emergency on environmental degradation in Edo - Reps tell FG

FCTA inaugurates 9-member panel to investigate death of ‘one-chance’ victim

FCTA inaugurates 9-member panel to investigate death of ‘one-chance’ victim

Ex-NBA president, Akpata joins Edo governorship race

Ex-NBA president, Akpata joins Edo governorship race

Ganduje appeals for time to reconcile aggrieved Rivers APC members

Ganduje appeals for time to reconcile aggrieved Rivers APC members

112,351 passports uncollected across Nigeria – NIS boss

112,351 passports uncollected across Nigeria – NIS boss

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle

5 discrepancies CSU documents show about Tinubu's credentials - Atiku's lawyer

5 discrepancies CSU documents show about Tinubu's credentials - Atiku's lawyer

Help me get justice - Atiku begs Obi, Kwankwaso over Tinubu's certificate saga

Help me get justice - Atiku begs Obi, Kwankwaso over Tinubu's certificate saga

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary