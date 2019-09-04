Abubakar made the call on Wednesday in Katsina while addressing a news conference on the importance of Islamic calendar.

“I am calling on the state government to emulate states like Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto and Jigawa by declaring the first day of ‘Muharram’, the first month of Islamic year, as public holiday.

“The Muslims should also observe fasting in the ninth and 10th days of Muharram to pray for the nation and its leaders,” he said.

He said that Islamic Sharia was aimed at protecting people’s lives, wealth, religion and relationships, all of which are essential to ensuring peaceful coexistence in the society.

“Many people have misunderstood the concept of Sharia. Whenever it is mentioned, they think of cutting hands of a thief and other legal aspects.

“Sharia is a complete way of life; it is the solution to all our societal problems,” he said.

Abubakar also said that the commission would ensure speedy trial of criminal cases brought before Sharia courts in the state.

He urged the media to intensify efforts in enlightening the public on the principles of Islamic laws.