NAN reports that Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit, two traffic wardens, were alleged to have killed Jumbo on March 20, 2019.

Zekeri, being cross-examined by Mr Ishaku Joseph, counsel for the first defendant (Sunday), she told the court Jumbo did not complain about the way the defendants treated him.

”It was only the first defendant that had a swollen eye and he came to the station to collect a note from the crime officer to go to the hospital for treatment.

”I am not aware that policemen numbering 10 beat up the deceased at the station as contained in the statement of the deceased wife.

When asked by Mr Daniel Nhbok, counsel for second defendant( Dabit) as a trained investigation officer if she visited the scene of the crime, she said no.

She said the scene of the alleged crime was a walking distance of about four poles to their station.

The witness added that the deceased was in stable condition when the defendants went for treatment but later slumped on his left side as he was standing.

Zekeri said she heard that the deceased died 30 minutes after he was taken to the hospital and that she was not there when the autopsy was carried out.

Nhbok then prayed for an adjournment to enable him attend an important meeting.

Mr Patrick Ogele, the Prosecuting Counsel did not oppose to the application.

After listening to the testimony, Justice Baba-Idris Muawiyah, adjourned the matter until April 27 for continuation of trial.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants were arraigned on two counts of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

They pleaded not guilty to the allegation preferred against them.