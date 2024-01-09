Deceased Katsina corps member involved in road accident, not killed by bandits - NYSC clarifies
The deceased was involved in a road accident alongside other passengers.
The NYSC’s Director for Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, gave the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. He was reacting to reports that Obaje was killed by bandits on his way from Kaduna to Katsina for the monthly biometric clearance.
According to Megwa, Obaje who was serving at Government Girls’ College, Katsina, was on transit from Kaduna to Katsina on the said day and was involved in a road accident at Gayaza in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, alongside other passengers.
“Unfortunately, two of the passengers, including the corps member, lost their lives in the accident.
“While the NYSC family nationwide has been thrown into mourning from this tragic event. Management has also commiserated with the family of the deceased corps member over the loss of the gallant patriot who died while in active service of his fatherland.
“NYSC wish to once again call on bloggers to always be factual in their reportage in order not to cause unnecessary apprehension in the society, because fictitious and unprofessional publications contradict the ethics of good journalism”, he added.
