Deborah: Police declare suspects seen in viral video wanted

Last week, Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education was lynched by her colleagues for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

Viral videos of how the young lady was killed showed the suspects claiming responsibility for beating and setting her on fire.

The extra-judicial killing of the 200-level student sparked outrage across the country as Nigerians called for the arrest of every person involved in the killing.

Initial updates from the police after the incident stated that two of the suspected had been arrested while a suspect, who displayed a box of matches used to set the deceased on fire was said to have fled to Niger.

However, Sanusi Abubakar, Sokoto Police spokesperson, has in a statement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, asked the public to help the police by providing information on the suspects.

Abubakar said, “The Sokoto state command under the able leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola FDC, has declared the suspects spotted in the viral video wanted.

“The command is using this medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspects. The command has already deployed all its intelligence and is on the lookout for the suspects .

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any mere identification to the command or any security outfit in their domain.”

Recall that the arrest of two of the suspects sparked protests in Sokoto state, as angry youths trooped out over the weekend calling for the release of the arrested suspects.