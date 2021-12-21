RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Death toll rises to 40 in bandits’ attack on Kaduna villages

Kaduna State Government says two more bodies have been found following Saturday’s bandits attacks on Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan [KDSG]
The finding increased the death toll to 40.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development while giving an update on the attack on Monday in Kaduna.

He said security agencies carrying out search operations in the area reported the discovery of the two additional bodies.

Death toll in Saturday’s bandits’ attacks on Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State stood at 38 as at Sunday.

“The latest discovery of two more bodies brings the death toll from the attack to 40,’’ Aruwan said, adding that updates would be provided in the event of any.

