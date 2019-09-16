The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Monday said 18 persons were confirmed dead from an accident on Sunday evening on Akwanga – Nasarawa Eggon federal highway.

Mr Ismaila Kugu, Nasarawa state sector commander of the FRSC told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lafia that the accident involved an articulated vehicle and a commuter bus belonging to Benue Links Transport Company.

Kugu said 13 persons had died on the spot while 11 others got injuries and were taken to hospitals in Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia.

“As at this evening (Monday) when we went for follow up, five of the 11 injured persons we took to the hospitals for treatment have died,” he said.

Kugu said the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, had ordered a full investigation into the accidents on the Akwanga – Nasarawa Eggon axis in view of the recent upsurge in cases resulting in fatalities.

He recalled that a similar accident had occurred in the same axis on Sept. 9, resulting in the death of 11 persons.

“It is quite disheartening to lose 29 souls to road crashes on a particular route within one week,” Kugu added.

He urged commuters, especially commercial drivers to exercise caution and patience while plying the route because of its narrow and rough nature.

Kugu also expressed the need for vehicle owners to give more attention to the maintenance of their vehicles, especially trucks in order to avert some of the accidents.

Meanwhile, some commuters have expressed worry over the increasing loss of lives due to crashes on the Lafia-Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road and called for urgent attention from relevant authorities.

Mr Friday Ozonue, a commercial bus driver, attributed the accidents to the narrow nature of the road and recklessness of truck drivers.

Also, Malam Bala Adamu blamed most of the carnage on speeding and dangerous overtaking.