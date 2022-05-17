RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Death toll in Kano explosion rises to 9

Authors:

Ima Elijah



Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)


The death toll in a gas explosion that occurred in Kano State on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, has increased to nine.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs made this known while announcing the arrival of the Director-General of the National Emergency Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, at the scene of the incident.

“Nine dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school following an explosion from a gas cylinder at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

“DG @nemanigeria Mustapha Habib Ahmed was at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations. NEMA is presently coordinating the rescue operations with sister agencies,” the ministry tweeted.

Earlier, the police command in Kano State confirmed the death of four persons, claiming that gas, not a bomb exploded on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government had clarified that the early Tuesday morning explosion in the Sabon Gari area did not occur in a school.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government.

Authors:

Ima Elijah

