Death toll from Lagos cholera outbreak hits 15, 350 suspected cases reported

Abayomi said this in a statement on Saturday.

He disclosed that 350 suspected cases of cholera were reported in 29 wards across multiple local government areas with 17 confirmed cases and 15 fatalities.

“The laboratory investigation and test results have so far confirmed cholera sub-type O-1. This subtype is associated with more severe disease.

“The pattern of new cases per day varies across Local government areas, according to our ongoing surveillance and monitoring updates.

“Although this is an increase from the numbers published three days ago, cases are now dramatically subsiding in previously affected local government areas due to our interventions and surveillance efforts.

“However, we are recording some new cases in previously unaffected local government areas, signalling the need for residents to adhere strictly to precautionary, personal, and environmental hygiene measures,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state had activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, in response to the outbreak.

He said that the PHEOC was convened to address the increasing number of severe gastroenteritis cases across multiple local government areas of the state.

“The Directorate of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency of the Ministry of Environment, have collected samples of water sources, food and beverage samples in all the affected LGAs, while inspections of facilities are ongoing.

“We are prepositioning cholera kits in health facilities across the state. Our efforts to control the outbreak also include the distribution of oral rehydration solutions and public health education campaigns,” he said.

Abayomi said that a high-level team from the state Ministry of Health just concluded a meeting with the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Jide Idris, and his team, and key partners from the World Health Organisation to ensure all interventions are optimised.

Abayomi appealed to residents to support the state government’s efforts by adhering strictly to precautionary measures and cooperating with health authorities.

He also urged residents to participate in community-wide sanitation activities to mitigate the transmission of cholera, especially during the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

“During this Sallah festive season, residents are advised to drink safe water, cook food thoroughly, maintain personal hygiene, wash hands regularly, use sanitiser, and avoid crowded places.

“Reporting symptoms like watery diarrhoea or vomiting immediately is also crucial to save lives and prevent transmission to other members of the community.

“Treatment for suspected cholera is provided free of charge at all government facilities as part of governments standard public health response,” he said.

He restated the state’s commitment to intensifying efforts to control the disease outbreak.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state on June 11 alerted residents to a severe gastroenteritis outbreak in four local government areas leading to 60 hospitalisations, and five deaths mainly from patients presenting late with extreme dehydration.

