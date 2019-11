Sponsor of the bill seeking to address hate speech in Nigeria, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi has said that the death penalty aspect of the bill will be amended.

The senator said this on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Abdullahi added that the bill would be fine-tuned to reflect the views of Nigerians.

He added that the senate will accept contributions and input by critics and supporters of the bill, saying such will go a long way in giving Nigerians the law to address the disturbing trend of hate speech.