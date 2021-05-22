RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Death of military officers reflects depth of their sacrifice, says Osinbajo

Jude Egbas

The crash has been attributed to poor weather conditions.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Buhari decorate Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff in January (Presidency)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says he received the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers in an air crash on Friday, May 21, 2021, with great sadness.

"Their death while in active service in the defense of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make," Osinbajo says.

"We honour the service of the Army Chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm's way.

"The gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered.

"I join the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to commiserate with families, friends and colleagues of these gallant officers and men who died in the crash.

"I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss. May the memories of the departed remain ever blessed."

Friday's crash was the third aircraft of the Air Force that has crashed in the past three months.

Seven personnel were killed when a fighter jet crashed in Abuja on February 21 after reporting engine failure.

Another plane crashed, with two personnel on board, on March 31.

Jude Egbas

