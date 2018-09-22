Pulse.ng logo
Deal mercilessly with Boko Haram, Theatre Commander tells troops

Deal mercilessly with terrorist, Theatre Commander tells troops

Dikko gave the order while addressing troops of Sector 3 conducting Operation LAST HOLD in Munguno on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maj.-Gen. Abbah Dikko, Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole play Deal mercilessly with Boko Haram, Theatre Commander tells troops (NAN)

Maj.-Gen. Abbah Dikko, Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole has ordered troops to mercilessly deal with Boko Haram whenever they attack any military formation

Dikko gave the order while addressing troops of Sector 3 conducting Operation LAST HOLD in Munguno on Friday.

The commander described a great achievements  the successes recorded during the counter-attack in Damasak where Boko Haram fighters were outgunned and their equipment recovered while attempting to attack 145 Battalion.

He charged the troops to be more committed, focused and proactive in the conduct of their operations.

He explained that troops of the Rapid Development Force (RDF) will soon arrive Kinnasara Cantonment, Monguno for deployment to support the ongoing operations.

Dikko added that the command would also organise an in-house training on counter terrorism campaign for new troops that would be deployed to the sector.

The Acting Commander Sector 3 Brig. Gen. Uwem Bassey, also promised that the Sector will continue to maintain high level of fighting spirit and professionalism which the Nigerian Army is known for.

Bassey praised the recent feats recorded by troops and hoped they would ginger troops of the sector to put in more efforts.

