ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says a total of 6,708,451 voters collected the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) out of the 7,637,402 voters that registered in the state.

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)
Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)

Mrs Adenike Tadese, INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Lagos State told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the figure represented 87.8 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Tadese, 928,951, which were not collected as of the deadline, represented over 12 per cent.

NAN reports that the collection of the PVC for the 2023 general election ended on Feb. 5.

INEC had earlier extended the collection of the PVC from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.

INEC has fixed Feb. 25 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and March 11 for the Governorship and State House Assembly Elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

I’ll run detribalised govt. if elected Delta governor – Oborevwori

I’ll run detribalised govt. if elected Delta governor – Oborevwori

BREAKING: Buhari meets Emefiele over scarcity of Naira notes

BREAKING: Buhari meets Emefiele over scarcity of Naira notes

7 ways the government can end the menace of soot in Port Harcourt

7 ways the government can end the menace of soot in Port Harcourt

Tension in Ondo, Abeokuta as residents protest over fuel, naira scarcity

Tension in Ondo, Abeokuta as residents protest over fuel, naira scarcity

Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money

How Bola Tinubu made his money

How Bola Tinubu made his money

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon