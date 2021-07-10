RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dead Ejura protesters must be exhumed to ascertain which bullet killed them – Kweku Baako

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Kweku Baako Jnr has said that the bodies of the two Ejura protesters who were shot dead on Tuesday, June 29 must be exhumed to ascertain which bullets killed them if it becomes necessary.

Kweku Baako
Kweku Baako

According to him, the accounts given so far by the police, the military and the Ashanti Regional Minister have been evasive, adding that a thorough analysis is required to conclusively unearth the truth.

“I will plead with my Muslim brothers and sisters that if it becomes necessary to exhume the bodies to establish the truth it must be done,” Kweku Baako said while speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

His view was shared by Vice President of Imani Africa Kofi Bentil who also believes that all the truth regarding the Ejura incident have been trying hard to cover it.

While demonstrating against the killing of social media activist, Mohammed Iddrisu aka Mach Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, the residents clashed with soldiers who were deployed by the regional minister Simon Osei-Mensah, resulting in some of them being shot to death by the soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer for the 4th Infantry Battalion, Lt. Col. Kwesi Ware Peprah told the ministerial committee probing the incident that the two persons who were shot to death could have been hit by shots fired from some protestors.

Then, the Central Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour also appeared before the same committee and justified why the security operatives who were deployed to restore calm ended up killing protesters.

According to him, the soldiers fired live bullets into the protesting crowd after the protesters shot at them first.

However, the Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr. Mensah Manye who also took his turn at the committee hearing on Thursday, July 8, 2021, said the dead protestors were shot in the back.

