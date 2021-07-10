Dead Ejura protesters must be exhumed to ascertain which bullet killed them – Kweku Baako

“I will plead with my Muslim brothers and sisters that if it becomes necessary to exhume the bodies to establish the truth it must be done,” Kweku Baako said while speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

His view was shared by Vice President of Imani Africa Kofi Bentil who also believes that all the truth regarding the Ejura incident have been trying hard to cover it.

While demonstrating against the killing of social media activist, Mohammed Iddrisu aka Mach Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, the residents clashed with soldiers who were deployed by the regional minister Simon Osei-Mensah, resulting in some of them being shot to death by the soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer for the 4th Infantry Battalion, Lt. Col. Kwesi Ware Peprah told the ministerial committee probing the incident that the two persons who were shot to death could have been hit by shots fired from some protestors.

Then, the Central Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour also appeared before the same committee and justified why the security operatives who were deployed to restore calm ended up killing protesters.

According to him, the soldiers fired live bullets into the protesting crowd after the protesters shot at them first.