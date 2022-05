Ajijolakewu, who is also a lecturer in the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, added that anyone who engages in a sexual activity with their spouse at daytime on a fast day is expected to fast for 60 consecutive days.

The Imam, also a Microbiology PhD holder, disclosed this during an interview with The Punch.

Asked what is required as remedy for anyone who skipped some of the days of Ramadan fast, Ajijolakewu explained that, "People who skipped fast due to chronic illnesses may not have to pay back the fast; they are only required to pay a redemption fee. But for those who skipped fast because they are on a journey, they are expected to pay back the skipped fast when they return from the journey.

He further explained that somebody that vitiates their fast for sexual reasons has a special remedy prescribed for them.