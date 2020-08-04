Joseph Dawha, who was the 16th Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is dead.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, the NNPC disclosed that Dawha died after a brief illness.

Current NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, says he's been left shell shocked by the sudden death of Dawha.

Kyari said the NNPC family gravely mourns Dawha’s departure as he provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the corporation.

He describes his death as a great loss not only to NNPC but the nation as a whole.

Dawha was GMD of NNPC between August 2014 and August 2015.