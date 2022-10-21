RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

David Mark's son dies in a London hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tunde Jonathan Mark, the first son of former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, has died in a London hospital on Friday morning.

Senate President, David Mark
Senate President, David Mark

Mr Paul Mumeh, the Special Adviser to the former Senate President, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mumeh said that Tunde died after a long battle with cancer.

He said that the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Born on the Oct. 13, 1971, Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

“He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended secondary school.

“Tunde is a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London.

“He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was married with a daughter.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

