Malam Lawal Daura, former Director-General of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), may be recalled to head the agency or get a new position as his supporters reportedly urged the presidency to review his case.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Daura was relieved of his appointment by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, following the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS.

It’s not clear yet the position the ex-DSS boss would hold if the presidency eventually brings him back.

According to TheNation, Daura still provides security advisory to the government despite termination of his appointments 17 months ago.

But in February 2019, Pulse reported that the DSS denied that the former Director-General of the service is still in control of its affairs.

Osinbajo sacked Lawal Daura in 2018 when Buhari was on a long vacation. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

One of the sources, who spoke to TheNation about possibility of Daura’s reinstatement said he may be offered an official role or continues his present ad hoc advisory roles on security and intelligence service.

However, while his supporters want the presidency to offer him an official responsibility, a few power brokers do not want him to be recalled in whatever form.

The power brokers argued that bringing Daura back may send a wrong message that the presidency is not united because the ex-DSS boss was sacked by Osinbajo, when Buhari was on a vacation that required him to transmit power to his vice.

The group further argued that there was no need to revisit Daura’s case even though a “few things were wrong” about his sack.

Daura’s sack was said to have angered the ‘Cabal’, who succeeded in urging President Buhari to order a discreet investigation into the case to allow the ex-DSS boss state his side of the “invasion of the National Assembly.”

A group of people in the presidency are trying to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate Lawal Daura. (Punch)

According to TheNation, five procedural issues surrounding his sacking have cropped up following the investigation. The issues are:

There was procedural error in the removal of Daura because as the Commander-In-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari was informed after the ex-DG was removed

No formal query was issued to Daura and no one quizzed him while in detention

All items retrieved from the residence of Daura were returned intact to him suggesting that there was no allegation of fraud.

How does Daura get justice having been rubbished?

Intelligence competence of Daura.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper said, “Following recent developments, there is pressure on the presidency by some powerful forces to reinstate Daura into the nation’s security structure. “Technically, they alleged that Daura committed no infractions having described the siege on the 8th National Assembly as “a normal operation” of the DSS based on some clues. They alleged that since Daura was neither queried nor interrogated, he could not be blamed for anything.

“They said the chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives were not invaded by DSS operatives, who only restricted themselves to the entrance gate of the National Assembly.

“These powerful forces were angry that the President was notified of the sack of the ex-DG after it has been done. They described the removal as hasty.”

The source said the argument of the ‘Cabal’ is that the removal of Daura was unbefitting and that his competence and international connections cannot be washed away.

“Those behind Daura are saying that his competence and international connections cannot be wished away. They do not want the government to throw away the baby with the bathwater.

“They are seeking justice for Daura, whose manner of removal was unbefitting. He lives with a stigma of being disgraced out of office. And the sack was not a true reflection of the reality then.” Another source said a few power brokers are strongly opposed to the return of Daura because “it will amount to a divided presidency.”