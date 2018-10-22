Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Daura LG registers 6,000 rice farmers for dry season farming

Daura LG registers 6,000 rice farmers for dry season farming

Malam Nura Baure, the chapter’s Chairman, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Daura LG registers 6,000 rice farmers for dry season farming (agronigeria)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Daura Local Government chapter of the  Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) says it has commenced registration of 6,000 farmers that will benefit from the dry season anchor borrowers agricultural programme.

Malam Nura Baure, the chapter’s Chairman, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday.

He said the chapter had since started distribution of registration forms to interested farmers for their eventual capture into the programme.

He said each form must be endorsed by a magistrate, district head and a reliable guarantor who stood for an individual or organisation of farmers before one would be qualified for the loan.

He said the farmers would be provided with fertilisers, insecticide and herbicides, seedlings, sprayers and water pumping machines

He said the number of hectares registered by an individual farmer determined the quantity of inputs a farmer would receive.

Baure called on the 1,600 rice farmers who benefited from the programme’s agricultural inputs during the last dry season farming to hasten repayment of the loan, stressing that failure to comply would attract sanction.

He said the repayment period of the facility was one year and farmers were expected to repay with bags of paddy rice or cash where possible but in accordance with the current market value of a bag of paddy rice.

NAN reports that the Daura chapter of RIFAN has so far registered 10,500 farmers in the area since inception of the programme in the last three years. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet
2 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
3 Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sundaybullet

Related Articles

Kebbi Govt. approves N500m counterpart fund for rural roads, farming
US, Kebbi sign $10m agreement on agric development projects
Rice farmers lose N27.5b to flood in Sokoto – RIFAN
In Kano Flood kills 31 people, destroys 10, 000 houses - official
In Anambra Flood destroys 200-hectare rice farm — SEMA boss
2019 Elections President Buhari assures Nigerians he will not disappoint if re-elected
Buhari FG has moved over 10 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity – Udo-Udoma
2019 Elections Your predictions are fake, psychological warfare – FG attacks HSBC, Economists
Buhari PDP condemns President for receiving N45m nomination form from ‘shadowy’ group
DR Congo Restive DRC's big challenge -- fulfilling economic potential

Local

The problem with pastor Tunde Bakare's presidency declaration
'Pastors go to Aso Rock to take pictures' - Pastor Tunde Bakare
Ekiti LG workers end strike, as Fayemi intervenes
Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife
Atiku Abubakara Picks Peter Obi As His Running Mate
Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP
X
Advertisement