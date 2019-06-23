The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session was held at the famous Muhammmadu Bashar primary school, Daura on Sunday.

Umar-Uba was kidnapped May 1, at his residence in Daura and since then no communication has been established between his captors and his family.

At the prayer session, the Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abubakar Dantakai, described the abduction of the district head and one Abba Danbeza in Kano, recently, as saddening and unfortunate.

Dantakai said Danbeza was a staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and was abducted in kano while on his way from Lagos to Daura.

He said the community would intensify prayers to invoke divine intervention for the release of the two victims, in good health and mental stability.

“There is no communication between Danbeza family and his captors and it is 24 days today since when he was kidnapped,” he said

Alhaji Umar Umar, the immediate younger brother of the abducted district head of Daura said his brother had not established contact with his family.

He said the clarification became necessary, in view of the rumour being peddled in some sections of the media that his abducted brother had established contact with his family.

Umar said that right from the day he was abducted, about 54 days ago, no communication was established between the victim and any member of his family as earlier speculated by the media.

He, however, lauded security agencies for their unwavering commitment and determination to free all victims of abduction.

“I wish, on behalf of the family, to extend our sincere appreciation to the government and the people of the area for their concerned since when the tribulation started.

He specifically commended the organisers of the prayer for their determination toward seeing that the abducted district head is released through prayers and other helpful means.

Another community leader, Alhaji Yusuf, who addressed the audience on behalf of the people of the area, described the situation as frightening and unfortunate.

He said that the people would not relent in prayers to ensure the release of the district head and other victims of kidnapping.

The leader also assured that the people of the area would evolve precautionary measures to ensure their security.

Islamic clerics, students, traditional rulers, well wishers and the immediate and extended members of the family of the abducted district head attended the event.

The high points of the event were complete recitation of the 60 portions of the Holy Quran and delivery of sermon on self and family security.